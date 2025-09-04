Paycor Stadium among worst in NFL for fans, study shows

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CINCINNATI — A recent study shows Paycor Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Bengals, is among the worst stadiums for fan experience in the National Football League (NFL).

The study, conducted by online gambling experts JustGamblers, evaluated TripAdvisor reviews for every NFL stadium to find out which one has the best all-around experience for fans.

Out of the 30 NFL stadiums across the country, Paycor Stadium ranked 28th with 41.19 percent of its reviews being five-star reviews.

Huntington Bank Field, the home of the Cleveland Browns, ranked 14th.

The top five stadiums were:

No. 1: Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers

No. 2: Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3: Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts

No. 4: Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks

No. 5: Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs

The bottom five stadiums were:

No. 30: Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders

No. 29: SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

No. 28: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals

No. 27: Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins

No. 26: Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills

While there are 32 teams in the NFL, two stadiums are shared by two teams each. The New York Giants and New York Jets both play at MetLife Stadium, and the Chargers and Rams play at SoFi Stadium.

