People dealing with dangerous cold temperatures after this weekend’s snow

Greene County roads on Sunday Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Many people decided to stay inside due to the dangerously cold temperatures after Saturday’s snow.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with people about how they are handling the extreme cold temperatures. Hear what they have to say tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Many people did not spend much time outside longer than necessary on Sunday.

Temperatures in some parts of the region did not reach double digits on Sunday.

Patterson said there is still some snow on some of the main roads, but most have been pushed to the edges.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office told Patterson that they got most of the main roads cleared due to sun, salt, and brine.

One woman told Patterson that she does not mind the snow, but not the single-digit temperatures.

“Stay home. Yep, everybody, just stay home,” said Angela Carter. “Enjoy your family. Just everyone, be safe.”

