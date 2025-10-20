People fill 3 semis of collected Styrofoam in Montgomery Co.

Several people came together to collect Styrofoam for recycling.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several people came together to collect Styrofoam for recycling.

Montgomery County, Ohio, said in a social media post that several vehicles were lined up before the event started.

The event saw participation from over 300 vehicles.

They collected enough Styrofoam to fill three semi-trailers, the county said.

The collected Styrofoam was sent to Eco Development for processing, helping to keep this material out of landfills.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Environmental Services team and dedicated volunteers, who worked together to ensure its success.

The next Styrofoam Collection Event is scheduled for January 3, 2026.

