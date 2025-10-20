People fill 3 semis of collected Styrofoam in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several people came together to collect Styrofoam for recycling.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County, Ohio, said in a social media post that several vehicles were lined up before the event started.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I had to hide in the bushes;’ Neighbors shocked after stabbing, assault near apartment complex
- Search for missing man at private lake suspended in Preble Co.; resumes Monday
- Woman killed, another seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Ohio
The event saw participation from over 300 vehicles.
They collected enough Styrofoam to fill three semi-trailers, the county said.
The collected Styrofoam was sent to Eco Development for processing, helping to keep this material out of landfills.
The event was a collaborative effort between the Environmental Services team and dedicated volunteers, who worked together to ensure its success.
The next Styrofoam Collection Event is scheduled for January 3, 2026.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group