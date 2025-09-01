People gather to remember those who died from overdose in Miami Valley

EATON — People across the area gather to remember those who died from an overdose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with organizers in Preble County. Hear what this event means to them tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Preble County commissioners voted to make August 31 the official “Overdose Awareness Day” in the county.

Aaron Holman, the lead pastor at Eaton First Church of God, said he understands how lonely addiction can feel.

“I lost my mom eight years ago to alcoholism and liver failure,” he said. “I celebrated 18 years sober this spring.”

Many people gathered around a memorial tree planted at Fort St. Clair Park years ago. On Sunday, they gathered to honor people who died from an overdose.

“This event has been very special to us,” said Amy Raynes, Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board Executive Board Director.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group