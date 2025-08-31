People gather for stop the violence, back-to-school block party

Stop the Violence, Back to school Rally Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Many people have gathered for an event in Montgomery County on Sunday.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson reports LIVE from the 11th Annual Stop the Violence & Back-to-School Block Party tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The focus is on stopping violence and celebrating back to school.

Organizers told Robertson that the event gets bigger every year.

They give out free haircuts along with free food. They also give out backpacks filled with school supplies.

“We help people that’s in need,” said RainMarie Davis, a senior at Dayton Business Tech. “We just want to help our community.”

The event will take place until 7 p.m. at McIntosh Park in Dayton.

