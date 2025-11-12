People may see several officers, hear loud noises this week in Montgomery Co.; Here’s why

GERMANTOWN — Starting today, people may see an increased law enforcement presence and loud noises in part of Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that this will be part of ongoing regional law enforcement training starting Nov. 12 to 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The activities will happen at two homes on Weaver Road in Germantown.

One will be at 7034 Weaver Road and the other is at 6992 Weaver Road.

Other law enforcement officers will be staged nearby at Community Harvest Church.

The sheriff’s office said this training is designed to “enhance readiness, coordination, and collaboration among public safety teams.”

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, the Hostage Negotiations Team, and personnel from other local law enforcement agencies will participate in these exercises.

“There is no cause for concern, and the public is asked not to be alarmed by the presence of law enforcement or the sounds of training during this period,” the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group