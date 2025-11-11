People in Montgomery Co. may see lots of police, hear loud noises this week; Here’s why

GERMANTOWN — People in Montgomery County may see an increased law enforcement presence and hear loud noises in the area over the next few days.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said this will be part of ongoing regional law enforcement training starting Nov. 12 to 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The activities will happen at two homes in Germantown, one at 7034 Weaver Road and another at 6992 Weaver Road.

Other law enforcement officers will be staged nearby at Community Harvest Church.

The sheriff’s office said this training is designed to “enhance readiness, coordination, and collaboration among public safety teams.”

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team, the Hostage Negotiations Team, and personnel from other local law enforcement agencies will participate in these exercises.

“There is no cause for concern, and the public is asked not to be alarmed by the presence of law enforcement or the sounds of training during this period,” the sheriff’s office said.

