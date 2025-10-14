‘People need to be aware;’ Mother remembers 5-year-old daughter killed in combine accident

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A mother is speaking out after her daughter died in an accident involving a combine on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the mother LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident involving farm equipment on South Champaign Street around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The incident happened on private property, and the child was brought to the Pleasant Township Fire Department.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital, where she later died.

The child’s mother, Sara Ray, told News Center 7 that she got a text saying she needed to get to the fire department immediately Friday night.

She identified the child as 5-year-old Charlotte Deselem.

Ray said Charlotte was riding on a combine with her dad when the accident happened.

“Anytime you have a child near a piece of machinery that is that large and that heavy, there is danger for your children, and you need to be fully aware of their surroundings. And if they’re not in arm’s reach, they are in danger,” Ray said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group