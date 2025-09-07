People say pieces of tile damage back windshields in Clark County

Photo contributed by Malik Patterson/Staff (via viewer)

SPRINGFIELD — Some people woke up with their back windshields shattered from pieces of tile.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson has the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Several people posted similar pictures of a white piece of tile, and it resulted in damage to their back windshields.

They told our news crew that over half a dozen cars got hit.

Patterson contacted the Springfield Police Department on Sunday. They fielded calls all morning about this and are looking for possible suspects.

A man told our news crew he spent much of the morning cleaning up the damage.

“Same tiles, windows just randomly being busted,” said Jordan Parker. “Nothing in the car is being touched, just people going around, shattering windows.”

We will continue to follow this story.

Photo contributed by Malik Patterson/Staff

Title through windshields Photo contributed by Malik Patterson/Staff (via viewer)

