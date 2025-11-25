People seeking addiction treatment services displaced due to federal Medicaid fraud charges

Clearview Treatment Services, a drug addiction treatment center, has lost its Medicaid funding due to its owner’s federal charges.

DAYTON — Hundreds of people going through addiction treatment wound up on the street on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Clearview Treatment Services, a drug addiction treatment center, has lost its Medicaid funding due to its owner’s federal charges.

Court documents show that Terry Hill is the owner, despite a prior fraud conviction that prohibited him from operating a business that receives funding from Medicaid.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to people who got kicked out of a hotel that Clearview was using federal dollars to pay for.

Daryl Waters and Paul Barnett told News Center 7 they both went to Clearview for addiction treatment about a month ago.

“Look at these people standing out here. He kicked everybody out for nothing. For his pocket,” Barnett said.

“It’s either eat or get a room, and I just didn’t want to be in the cold. I’ve had pneumonia five times, and I’m pretty sick, and I’m not gonna have a lot of time left,” Waters said.

The center used Medicaid money to pay for clients to stay in hotels.

However, those payments were suspended for the center after Hill was indicted on Medicaid fraud charges for the second time.

As News Center 7 crews spoke with Barnett and Waters outside of the hotel on Monday, a van drove into the parking lot.

They said it was a Clearview Treatment Center van.

Minutes later, they said they had to leave and were asked not to talk to the news.

Everyone in the parking lot got into the van and said they were going to the treatment center on Bates Street.

News Center 7 crews went to the center and saw patients walking into the building.

On Monday, News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with Clearview’s lead counselor, Ryan Schnell.

He said the center expected some movement with Hill’s court case and hoped it would start getting Medicaid funding again.

Roebrtson tried to contact Schnell’s attorney, but never heard back.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Schnell said the center was working with other Montgomery County agencies to find places for people to stay.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

