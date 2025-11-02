‘The perfect comeback;’ Ohio woman to run New York marathon months after brain surgery

OHIO — An Ohio woman is about to lace up her running shoes less than six months after brain surgery on Sunday.

Morgan Grant told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, that she was training for the Boston Marathon when she started experiencing intense facial pain.

She initially thought it was a sinus infection.

“I was no longer a functioning human, just because the pain in my face and my head and my neck had pretty much debilitated me,” said Grant.

After two months, doctors diagnosed her with a Chiari malformation, WBNS said.

The Cleveland Clinic said on its website that it is “a skull abnormality that causes part of the brain to move into the spinal canal.”

Grant completed the Boston Marathon and had surgery two weeks later, WBNS reported.

This weekend, she is running in the New York City Marathon with the Brain Injury Association of New York State team.

“This is like the perfect comeback, the perfect first thing to do post-op,” she said.

Grant said it will be a different marathon for her.

“It’s going to be a lot of listening to what I need when I need it and really just enjoying it for what it is and all that my body has been through in the past 10 months,” she said.

