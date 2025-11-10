Suspect accused of falsely reporting shooting at local church taken into custody

Trotwood police cruiser Trotwood police cruiser
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — One person was taken into custody over the weekend for falsely reporting a shooting at a Trotwood church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trotwood Police were dispatched out to Summit Christian Church on Denlinger Road around 1:32 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of people “actively shooting firearms behind the church.”

TRENDING STORIES:

When they got to the scene, the church was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police were able to quickly determine that the report was unfounded and that there was no threat.

The person accused of making the false report was identified and taken into custody. They face both felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Trotwood Police.

News Center 7 has reached out to the department for more information about the suspect. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!