Suspect accused of falsely reporting shooting at local church taken into custody

TROTWOOD — One person was taken into custody over the weekend for falsely reporting a shooting at a Trotwood church.

Trotwood Police were dispatched out to Summit Christian Church on Denlinger Road around 1:32 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of people “actively shooting firearms behind the church.”

When they got to the scene, the church was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police were able to quickly determine that the report was unfounded and that there was no threat.

The person accused of making the false report was identified and taken into custody. They face both felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Trotwood Police.

News Center 7 has reached out to the department for more information about the suspect. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

