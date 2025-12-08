Person caught on video allegedly stealing Christmas tree; police asking for help identifying them

Police searching for person accused of stealing Christmas tree (Kettering Police Department via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person accused of stealing a Christmas tree over the weekend.

The theft happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday at Joe’s Pine on E. Dorothy Lane.

Police shared a video on social media of the person carrying the tree to a parking lot, loading it into a van, and driving off at a high rate of speed.

They left the parking lot and headed toward Wilmington Pike.

The van involved is a white Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Bowman at (937) 296-2555.

