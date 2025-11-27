Person critically injured in assault on city bus

Robert Salley (Franklin County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — One person was critically injured in an assault on a bus in Columbus on Wednesday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to respond to a reported fight on a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus around 5:40 p.m. in east Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS.

When officers got to the scene, they found an adult victim who another passenger allegedly assaulted.

The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital with critical injuries.

WBNS reported that due to the severe nature of the victim’s injuries, the department’s homicide unit is investigating the assault.

Police said the suspect, 54-year-old Robert Salley, and the victim knew each other.

Salley was taken into custody near where the alleged assault happened. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a felonious assault charge.

