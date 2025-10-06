Person dies after being hit by two vehicles near Ohio Casino

Police lights
Person dies after being hit by two vehicles near Ohio Casino FILE PHOTO. (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A person was killed after they were hit by two separate vehicles near an Ohio casino Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of South High Street on reports of a pedestrian struck near the Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person, described as an adult, was crossing South High Street outside of the marked crosswalk when they were first struck by a Ford pickup truck.

The adult was knocked to the ground and struck by a Ford SUV that was not able to avoid the victim, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The adult was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:28 p.m. by the Columbus Division of Fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!