Person hit by semi while trying to fill gas tank on side of US-35, 2 others hospitalized

XENIA — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on US-35 in Xenia Wednesday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post Lieutenant Joseph Weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on US 35 east near the US 42 interchange around 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that a pickup pulling a trailer ran out of gas and stopped partially in the right lane of the roadway.

A semi-truck came around “somewhat of a blind curve,” failed to slow down, and hit the pickup truck and trailer, Weeks said.

One person was outside of the pickup truck filling up the gas tank when the crash occurred.

This person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The semi-truck driver and another passenger in the pickup truck were also hospitalized.

Weeks said the cause of this crash is under investigation, but he believes the curve in the roadway and lighting conditions are contributing factors.

“At the end of the day, you know, you gotta make sure that you leave an assured clear distance ahead and leave yourself enough room,” Weeks said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group