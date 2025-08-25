Person hit, killed by train in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

BUCYRUS, Crawford County — A person was hit and killed by a train in Ohio on Monday morning, according to our media partners, WBNS-10 TV.

The crash happened in the area of Charlotte Street and Wallace Avenue around 3:30 a.m. in Bucyrus.

Norfolk Southern Railroad contacted Bucyrus police to report that a southbound train hit a pedestrian, WBNS-10 reported.

Upon arrival, police found a person who had died on scene.

This crash remains under investigation, and the victim’s identity was not immediately available.

