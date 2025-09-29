Person hospitalized after being found shot multiple times in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A person was hospitalized after being found shot multiple times in Miami County late Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is breaking down what we know about the ongoing investigation LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that around 8:46 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to Farrington Road near County Road 25A in Piqua on reports of a person who was found shot.

A person who was found with multiple gunshot wounds was transported by medics to an area hospital, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Stephen Lord.

“He’s undergoing treatment. I’m not currently aware of his prognosis,” Lord said. “We understood that he may have been CareFlighted to Dayton for further treatment.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group