Person hospitalized after being rescued from Ludlow Falls; fire department warns of dangers

LUDLOW FALLS — A person was hospitalized after he was rescued from Ludlow Falls in Miami County Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 6:30 p.m., several crews from the Ludlow Falls Fire Department and several other Miami County fire departments were dispatched to a water rescue at Ludlow Falls.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once on scene, crews were able to locate a person who had jumped into the falls, according to a post from the department.

News Center 7 previously reported that the person had jumped into the water but had to be pulled out because they could not walk, according to Miami County deputies.

Crews worked together to get to the person and get them ready to be hoisted out of the water by a ladder truck and onto solid ground.

The person was then taken to an area hospital by responding medics.

The fire department is now warning people of the dangers of swimming in the falls.

“We want to remind everyone swimming at the falls can look fun and be a nice way to cool off but there are dangers that lie within that water,” the post read.

According to the post, Ludlow Fire crews have responded multiple times to the falls to either “rescue or make an unfortunate recovery.”

“Please be responsible and safe when swimming, and we highly suggest to stay out of the falls here in Ludlow due to the dangers of the falls,” the post read.

It is also illegal to swim at Ludlow Falls, and signs are posted that say ‘no swimming’.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group