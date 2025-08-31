Person hospitalized after being shot multiple times near apartment parking lot

RICHMOND, Indiana — A person was hospitalized after they were shot multiple times near an apartment parking lot in Richmond, Indiana, early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cart Road on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting reportedly took place near the parking lot of the Richmond Flats Apartments, according to a press release from the department.

Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to Reid Health and later flown by a medical helicopter to a higher level of care.

At the time of transport, they were listed in stable condition. Details on their current condition are not available at this time.

During the shooting, multiple vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire.

Officers believe there were over 50 people present during the shooting, but said that no one has come forward claiming to have witnessed anything.

“Silence protects no one. When bullets fly into homes and cars, it endangers loved ones who have nothing to do with the dispute,” Richmond Police Department Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “Choosing not to come forward allows violence to continue unchecked. If you care about your community, now is the time to speak up.”

The department is asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact them at 765-983-7247.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group