Person hospitalized after reported stabbing in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park End Drive on reports of a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital with what is described as a cut on their hand, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Deputies are investigating the incident as a reported stabbing, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

