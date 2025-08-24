Person hospitalized after reported stabbing in Harrison Township

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park End Drive on reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was taken to the hospital with what is described as a cut on their hand, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Deputies are investigating the incident as a reported stabbing, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!