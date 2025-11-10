Person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Burkhardt Ave on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group