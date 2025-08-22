Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County

Police lights
Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A person was killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Preble County on Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:15 p.m., crews were reportedly dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 in Camden on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed that a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!