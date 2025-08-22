Person killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A person was killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Preble County on Thursday night.
Around 9:15 p.m., crews were reportedly dispatched to the area of State Route 725 and U.S. Route 127 in Camden on reports of a crash.
Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed that a pedestrian was killed in the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
