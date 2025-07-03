Person loses over $6K after scammer uses ‘aggressive’ gag order threat, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a “disturbing and aggressive” scam.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says residents are receiving phone calls from people falsely claiming to be from their office.

They claim that you have missed jury duty, failed to appear in court, or have an active arrest warrant, according to a social media post.

The sheriff’s office said that victims are persuaded to pay thousands of dollars under the threat of an immediate arrest.

“In an alarming incident reported (Wednesday), one resident was defrauded out of $6,500 after being told they were under a court-issued gag order and could not speak to anyone about the call,” the sheriff’s said on social media. “These scammers are manipulative, convincing, and calculated. They often have accurate personal information about their victims — including names, addresses, and even employer details — and speak with authority to create fear and urgency.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office stressed the following:

They will NEVER call you to demand money.

We will NEVER threaten arrest over the phone.

We do NOT issue gag orders by phone or demand secrecy from victims.

They said if you receive a similar call, hang up immediately and report the incident.

