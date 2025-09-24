Person reportedly falls from silo in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A person reportedly fell off a silo in Miami County on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported in the 5000 block of Farrington Road after 6:30 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

The Piqua Fire Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

