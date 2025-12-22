Person seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Harrison Township on Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 4:45 p.m. on Sunday to the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive on a reported shooting.

News Center 7 crews on scene said that the area was blocked off by yellow tape for several hours, and no one was allowed in the leasing office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in the grass. The male had been shot several times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies rendered aid to the male until medics arrived and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies cleared the scene around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Multiple 911 calls obtained by News Center 7 detail people hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a young man lying on the ground calling for help.

“I saw a young man lying on the ground. There’s a lady there trying to help him,” one caller told 911 dispatchers.

“A boy just got shot in the back of my apartment, he’s lying down, screaming help,” another caller said.

