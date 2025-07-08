Person, several kittens rescued after residential structure fire; 2 Families displaced

By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A person and several kittens were rescued after a residential structure fire that displaced two families in Shelby County over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 8:49 p.m., crews were called to the 500 block of North Miami Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story, two-family home with smoke coming from the second-story windows.

Firefighters raised a ladder to the second floor to rescue a person trapped inside.

The fire was quickly located and distinguished, according to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Several kittens were rescued from the structure, and the Shelby County Animal Shelter responded to care for them.

No other occupants were in the structure at the time of the incident, according to fire officials.

During the incident, off-duty personnel were recalled to respond to the scene, as well as mutual aid from the Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and Piqua Fire Department.

The estimated cost of damages was approximately $25,000. The Salvation Army and American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

