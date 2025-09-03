Person shot at Ohio shooting center

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — One person was shot at an Ohio shooting center on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

Sylvania police received reports of a person being shot at the Midwest Shooting Center on W Sylvania Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

The person was hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

“At this time, our detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Sylvania Police Chief Danilynn Miller told WTOL-11. “There is no threat to the community and we will release more information as it becomes available.”

It is unclear how this shooting occurred or if police have any suspects.

