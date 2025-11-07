Person shot while driving, drives into nearby home

Person shot while driving, drives into nearby home (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A person was shot in the back of the head while driving on Thursday night in Cincinnati, and then drove into a nearby home.

In the area of Kennedy Heights, the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) arrived on scene around 8 pm to find a person who had been shot, according to our news partners, WCPO.

CFD was not able to find the exact location of the shooting or the status of the victim.

As of now, CFD said the suspect has not been caught.

