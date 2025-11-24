Person wins $110K jackpot with Rolling Cash 5 lottery ticket

GALION, Ohio — A winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won the Rolling Cash 5 $110,000 jackpot with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 11-year-old boy shot in Ohio neighborhood
- 2 dead after car hits abandoned SUV, catches fire on I-75
- Active weather pattern shaping up for the Miami Valley
The winning numbers were 6, 19,29, 36, and 37.
The winning ticket was sold at The Ashtray, located at 900 Bucyrus Rd in Galion, Ohio.
Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily. The jackpot is now set at $100,000.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group