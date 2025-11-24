Person wins $110K jackpot with Rolling Cash 5 lottery ticket

By WHIO Staff

GALION, Ohio — A winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won the Rolling Cash 5 $110,000 jackpot with five of five winning numbers in Sunday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 19,29, 36, and 37.

The winning ticket was sold at The Ashtray, located at 900 Bucyrus Rd in Galion, Ohio.

Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily. The jackpot is now set at $100,000.

