Pharmacy Podcast Hits 50th Episode, Reaching Global Audience

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy celebrated a significant achievement last week with the release of the 50th episode of its DISRxUPT podcast, a platform that is reshaping pharmacy education globally.

The podcast, hosted by Dr. Justin Cole, associate professor of pharmacy practice, has become a trusted source for insights into pharmaceutical research, technology, and practice, attracting listeners from all 50 U.S. states and 58 countries.

Michael Hogue, CEO and Chief Executive Vice President of the American Pharmacist Association, is the guest on the program.

DISRxUPT is known for its thought-provoking conversations with leaders in the pharmacy field, covering topics from breakthroughs in pediatrics to emerging healthcare models and cutting-edge technologies.

The podcast emphasizes not only the scientific advancements but also the individuals driving innovation, including professors, practitioners, and pioneers who are redefining healthcare possibilities.

Notable guests have included Kimberly Sonnex, an assistant professor at the University of Nottingham, England, and Brandon Welch, a clinical sports wellness pharmacist and founder of Pharmacy Athlete.

Cedarville’s School of Pharmacy is recognized for blending academic excellence with compassionate care, preparing students to excel in the dynamic healthcare environment through a holistic approach that integrates faith and science.

Students at Cedarville benefit from hands-on experiences in state-of-the-art facilities, working alongside dedicated faculty committed to mentorship and professional development.

The 50th episode of DISRxUPT underscores Cedarville University’s commitment to fostering future pharmacy leaders who are equipped to make meaningful contributions to healthcare worldwide.

