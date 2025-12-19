Photos show group chat discussing plans to kill student

BUTLER COUNTY — Parents in Madison Township are worried after disturbing text messages spread on social media, including threats to kill a student from Madison Schools.

One mother kept her child home from school, unsure whether the involved students were present.

The mother of a Madison Schools student provided a screenshot of a group chat to our news partners at WCPO that allegedly involved more than a dozen students.

The content of the chat reportedly included threats to kill another student, with one message suggesting a location to conceal the body.

The school district acknowledged the situation, stating that they are cooperating with law enforcement to address the potential threat.

A statement posted on the district’s Facebook page reassured parents that student safety is a priority.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the alleged victim’s parent about the group chat.

he incident report, filed on the night of the threat, indicated that students were discussing ambushing the targeted child at his home.

The report included alarming quotes from the chat, with participants asking, “Can we kill him?” and confirming, “Yes, we will kill him tomorrow.” Another message detailed possession of weapons, stating, “I have two metal bats and a gun.”

A parent expressed dissatisfaction with the district’s response to the situation.

“For everything to just be “oh, we took care of it, don’t worry,” I’m not just going to take that as an acceptable answer,” they told WCPO.

The school district has not disclosed whether any disciplinary actions have been taken or if arrests have been made in relation to this incident. Further updates from the district or law enforcement are anticipated as they continue to investigate.

