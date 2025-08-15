Pickup truck on road near Menards drives through field, goes airborne, crashes into 2 trucks on I-75

TIPP CITY — A crash that closed a stretch of I-75 South in Miami County was caused by a pickup truck that was off the highway, drove through a field, and went airborne before slamming into two trucks on I-75, according to police.

The crash was reported on southbound I-75 just before the state Route 571 exit to Tipp City around 9 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found a white pickup truck was near Menards on Weller and Harmony drives. The truck then traveled about 370 through a field, went airborne, crashed through a fence, then slammed into a red pickup truck and semitrailer on I-75 South, Sgt. Darren Soutar of Tipp City police told News Center 7.

The red pickup truck was t-boned in the impact with the white pickup while the semi was only clipped, Soutar said.

The drivers of both pickup trucks were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known however both were alert and talking with investigators and first responders while they were being transported.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Police are still investigating what caused the white pickup truck to go off the side road and enter the highway. However Soutar said they’re investigating if the driver of the white pickup suffered a medical emergency.

The crash closed the southbound lanes until around 11 a.m.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

