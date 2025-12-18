Pilot creates Nativity scene flying across Ohio

Photo contributed by FlightAware (via website)

OHIO — Flight path art got into the Christmas spirit in Ohio.

A pilot flew from Bowling Green on Monday and created a Nativity scene across parts of Northern Ohio, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

A Piper Cherokee took off from Wood County Airport in Bowling Green at 5:36 p.m.

CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland reports that the pilot created a Nativity scene stretching south past Findlay, and then east toward Marion.

While sketching out Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in a manger, the plane flew as far east as Mansfield before returning to Bowling Green.

The flight covered over 500 miles.

FlightAware stated it landed at 10:39 p.m. after a flight of over five hours.

