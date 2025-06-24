Piqua officer, Miami Co. deputy on leave after fight outside local restaurant

TROY — An officer and a deputy from two local law enforcement agencies are on leave after reportedly getting into a fight last month.

As News Center 7 reported on Monday, Piqua Police Officer Tyler Kelch, 25, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation of an incident from May 10, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The incident happened in Troy when Kelch was off-duty.

In a police report obtained by News Center 7, Troy officers wrote that Kelch and another man, 24-year-old Kraig Hemmert, got into a physical fight near Agave & Rye.

Witness statements said the fight stemmed from an incident inside the Submarine House.

News Center 7 learned on Tuesday that Hemmert is a deputy at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak confirmed that Hemmert was placed on unpaid leave due to charges pending in Miami County Municipal Court.

“At the conclusion of the court case an internal investigation will be conducted to determine if policies and procedures of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were violated,” Duchak said.

Both Kelch and Hemmert have been charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

The men do appear to have known each other beforehand. Both were part of the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Program’s Class of 2025, according to the program’s website.

Both men are expected to be back in court this week.

