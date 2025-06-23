Piqua Police officer accused of assault while off-duty, placed on leave by department

A Piqua Police officer is on paid administrative leave after a reported assault in Miami County.

The City of Piqua confirmed Officer Tyler Kelch, 25, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation of an incident from May 10.

The incident happened in Troy when Kelch was off-duty.

While the city would not confirm the nature of the incident, Kelch was charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct in Miami County Municipal Court just days after the incident.

“Paid administrative leave is the Piqua Police Department’s standard procedure in incidents of this nature and is not an indication of guilt or misconduct,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Kelch has been with the department since September 2023.

He’s expected to be back in court this week.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the accusations. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

