Pizza restaurant to open second location in Miami County

PIQUA — A pizza restaurant has announced it will open its second location at a Miami County shopping mall.

The Social in Piqua Center wrote in a social media post that the Top Hat Sports Grill will open its second location in the shopping center.

Two Piqua graduates, Chris and Heather, own the restaurant.

They opened their first location in Champaign County, according to the social media post.

Top Hat Sports Grill is known for its specialty pizzas made with fresh vegetables and homemade sauce.

The owners said their must-try item is the Philly cheesesteak.

“The Philly cheesesteak is phenomenal! The meat is so juicy and flavorful, packed with fresh onions and peppers, and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato!” they added. “We are so excited to be joining The Social at Piqua Center!”

With the opening of their second location, Top Hat Sports Grill aims to become a staple in the Piqua community, offering a welcoming atmosphere and delicious food.

Their St. Paris location is at the 11,000 block of U.S. 36.

