Pizzeria offering free meal support for children, seniors amid SNAP delays

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — A local pizzeria is offering free meal support for children and seniors amid the ongoing SNAP benefit delays.

The New York Pizzeria, located at 498 E Main Street in Trotwood, is offering a free personal one-topping pizza to children under 18 and seniors 60+.

“With SNAP benefits delayed for so many families, kids, and seniors should not have to worry about their next meal. So we’re stepping up,” the restaraunt said in a social media post.

The offer is for dine-in only, and you must show your SNAP card.

On weekends, a hot dog and fries meal will be offered to children.

The pizzeria is open daily.

“Because no child, no senior, and no neighbor in our community should go hungry,” the post read.

