Plane headed to Ohio airport loses piece of wing after collision

CLEVELAND — A plane lost a piece of its wing after a collision with another aircraft on Tuesday night.

A United Airlines plane, which was leaving Houston and headed to Cleveland Hopkins, made contact with another plane as it was preparing to taxi, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

A passenger on the flight said that everyone in the back of the plane could feel the minor collision.

Another passenger said they saw a piece of the wing had fallen off.

Both planes returned to their gates, and passengers were moved to another aircraft, with no injuries.

After the collision, a passenger had pushed the flight attendant button and reported the collision.

The flight attendant allegedly said, “No, that didn’t happen.”

The flight headed to Cleveland had 101 passengers and six crew members on board.

The other aircraft was headed to Orlando and was carrying 73 passengers with six crew members.

