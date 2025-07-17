Planned Parenthood announces closure of local clinic; 1 other Ohio health center closing

SPRINGFIELD — Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region is closing two of its health centers, including one in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clinics in Springfield and Hamilton will be closing on August 1.

The organization said the closures were “a direct result of the federal Reconciliation Bill passed earlier this month.” The bill bars health care providers that offer abortions from participating in the Medicaid program.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Make no mistake: this was not a decision made by Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region,” said Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor and current President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region. “We took every possible step to keep these centers open, but the devastating impact of state and federal political attacks has forced us into this very difficult position.”

Whaley also said the health centers closing were often “the only trusted provider for comprehensive reproductive and sexual health care” in those communities.

“This decision—driven by politics, not public health—harms real people who already face barriers to care," Whaley said.

The organization’s HR team is working with staff members at the closing health centers. They said that while not every position can be retained, they’re working to minimize layoffs.

The organization said it doesn’t currently anticipate any additional closures.

“We’ve served Ohio for 96 years, and we aren’t going anywhere,” Whaley said. “As access to basic health care becomes more politicized, our mission becomes more critical.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group