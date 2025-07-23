Planned phone outage to impact local police dispatch center

Planned phone outage to impact local police dispatch center
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — A planned phone outage will impact a local police dispatcher center today.

The Greenville Police Department wrote in a social media post that their dispatch center will experience a brief phone outage due to a system update.

It is expected to start at around 9 a.m. today.

This means their non-emergency line, (937) 548-1103, will not be working, according to a social media post.

“If you need to contact the Greenville Police Department for non-emergency matters, please call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937-548-2020). Those with an emergency are encouraged to dial 911,” the department said.

Greenville Police said they will provide an update when it is finished.

