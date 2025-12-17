Play studio welcomes new owners in Miami County

TROY — A local business is welcoming its new owners in Miami County.
Timber & Bow Play Studio wrote in a social media post that Kaitlynn and Kevin Smith will be their new owners on Jan. 1, 2026.
The new owners appeared in a photo with their three kids.
“We have been working together behind the scenes to make this a smooth and easy transition,” the Smiths said.
Both stated that they are “excited to see what their kid-focused hearts have in store for the community!”
