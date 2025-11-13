Police announce 4 additional arrests stemming from shooting in UD student neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton police have made additional arrests after a University of Dayton student was shot on campus earlier this month. However questions remain if the shooter has been identified, and if the person first arrested by police is facing any charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police announced a 19-year-old man, as well as three teenagers have all been arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting on Evanston Avenue in the UD student neighborhood November 1, according to a joint message sent to UD campus members by a university spokesperson and Dayton police Thursday afternoon.

Three of those arrested are believed to have a direct involvement in the the shooting, the spokesperson said. The police spokesperson did not specify which three of the four people arrested are suspected to be directly involved.

The 19-year-old man, who was not formally identified, is facing a federal weapons charge. The three teens, a 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, and 15-year-old boy, will all face charges in juvenile court, with charges expected to be presented to prosecutors. Their specific charges were not provided in the update.

None of the four are affiliated with the University of Dayton, the university spokesperson said.

The shooting injured a 19-year-old student who suffered injuries described as non-life threatening.

“The investigation remains active. Detectives are working closely with Crime Stoppers, so with more tips there will be more interviews. Investigators also will continue to review and analyze visual evidence; more arrests are possible. Our goal is to hold accountable the individuals who came to our campus to commit violent acts and better understand their motivation,” the spokesperson said in the message to UD campus members.

News Center 7 previously reported the investigation into the shooting brought police to Wayne High School in Huber Heights where at 16-year-old girl was questioned. However it is not immediately clear if the 16-year-old questioned last week is the same 16-year-old girl facing charges as outlined by police Thursday.

>>RELATED: Police report reveals new details into shooting investigation at University of Dayton

A Dayton police report obtained by News Center 7 revealed the girl was reportedly telling people on Snapchat that “she shot a lady in the leg” at a Halloween party. Detectives did find a handgun inside the teenager’s bedroom.

The teen did tell police she was at the party; however, police did not see her in any of the videos “with or firing a gun,” according to the report.

She was then booked into the juvenile justice center for carrying concealed weapons, the report shows.

Questions remain on two parts of the investigation including if police have identified, and arrested, the suspected shooter, and what is the status of the first person arrested in the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thursday’s announcement is the second notice of an arrest in the shooting case. Police announced an 18-year-old man had been arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting on November 3. However the man was never formally identified.

>>RELATED: 18-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting at University of Dayton

News Center 7 questioned police last week regarding the status of the person first arrested and was provided the following statement: “This is an actively ongoing investigation.” A second request to clarify if the 18-year-old man was still considered a suspect or if he was released from custody was not answered.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police to clarify the involvement of the first person arrested, if they’re still considered a suspect or involved in the case.

More questions remain if any of the people arrested are believed to be the shooter who injured the 19-year-old student. In the message posted to social media, Dayton police specifically ask for witnesses to help identify anyone who fired a gun.

“Detectives are continuing to work to identify additional people in this incident and more may be facing charges. If anyone can identify other individuals who were present or fired a gun during this incident they are asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives,” the spokesperson said in the social media post.

News Center 7 has also reached out to Dayton police to clarify if police believe they’ve arrested the shooter and which person arrested is facing those charges.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this page as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group