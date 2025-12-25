Police arrest man accused of shooting mother, her 2 children Christmas morning

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring a mother and her two children early Christmas morning.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue near Kindel Street in the West End of Cincinnati.

The mother and her daughters, aged 10 and 15, were shot while driving in their vehicle, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old James Brown, faces three counts of felonious assault.

After the shooting, Brown fled the scene in a silver Impala, according to police reports.

The three victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police reported that one of the children suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Specific details about the injuries of the mother and the other child remain unspecified, but all three are expected to survive.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

