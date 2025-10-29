Police asking for help identifying car theft suspects

Stolen car suspect Kettering (Kettering police)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a car in a local neighborhood.

The car was stolen from Witherspoon Drive on Oct. 19 around 2 a.m., according to Kettering police.

Police shared a doorbell camera video that shows the suspects at a neighbor’s house attempting to get into a different vehicle.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with any leads or information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Ferrell at (937)296-3227.

