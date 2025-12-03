Police asking for help identifying man accused of theft at local Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing items from Home Depot.
On Nov. 29, police said a man took $538 worth of merchandise from the store without paying.
The man left the store in a black GMC truck.
Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Officer M. Prendergast at (937) 426-1225 ext. 163 or prendergastm@beavercreekohio.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
