Police asking for help identifying suspect in business burglary

Cabinet Factory burglary suspect (Richmond Police Department via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying a person who allegedly burglarized a local business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department shared images from a surveillance inside the Cabinet Factory. A male suspect is shown in the images.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact police at (765) 983-7347.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!