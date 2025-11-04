Police asking for help identifying suspect in business burglary

RICHMOND — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying a person who allegedly burglarized a local business.
The department shared images from a surveillance inside the Cabinet Factory. A male suspect is shown in the images.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact police at (765) 983-7347.
