Police asking for help identifying suspect in business burglary

RICHMOND — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying a person who allegedly burglarized a local business.

The department shared images from a surveillance inside the Cabinet Factory. A male suspect is shown in the images.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact police at (765) 983-7347.

