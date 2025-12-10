Police call for help during traffic stop, gun found on scene

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 7 that led to a fight with officers.

Around 1:44 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sheets and Montgomery Streets, according to a spokesperson.

During the traffic stop, officers learned that one of the passengers of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest.

Once the officers took the man into custody, they discovered that he had a gun.

The man allegedly became combative, which led to a struggle.

The other passengers in the vehicle also became combative towards the officers.

Officers requested assistance from the Englewood Police Department, who quickly responded and helped to get the situation under control.

