Police called to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Ernst Avenue and Newport Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

The supervisor couldn’t share additional information about this incident.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

