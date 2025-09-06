Police called to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Ernst Avenue and Newport Avenue around 9:20 p.m.
The supervisor couldn’t share additional information about this incident.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
