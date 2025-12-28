Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near Paycor Stadium

Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near Paycor Stadium

HAMILTON CO. — A police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 near Paycor Stadium in Hamilton County.

Officers initially responded to Glendale, outside of Cincinnati, to reports of a violation of a protection order at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and told her that she was under arrest, Glendale Police told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The suspect reversed her vehicle, sped by an officer, and nearly hit him.

She went onto I-75 southbound.

Police tried to use stop sticks, but they did not work.

The suspect’s vehicle hit a concrete barrier near Paycor Stadium and hit another vehicle, WCPO said.

Police identified the suspect as Diana Kramer. Medics transported her to the hospital.

When she’s released, she is facing several charges, WCPO reports.

This includes failure to comply, violating a protection order, and felonious assault.

